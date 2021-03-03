 

Alabama Teachers eligible to apply for Space Camp for Educators Scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama public school teachers are eligible to apply for scholarships to attend a special Space Camp for Educators at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The Alabama legislature provided the funding for the program that brings state educators together to find new ways of teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics concepts.

The hands-on learning activities are designed to span grades 4 to 9 and to be easily replicated in the classroom to excite students about STEM education. Teachers take part in Space Camp’s simulated astronaut training experience while earning 45 professional development credits. The session includes information about space-related subjects such as: International Space Station; Living and Working in Microgravity; Rocketry; Propulsion; Astronomy; and Astrophysics.

The Alabama Space Academy for Educators scholarship includes all meals, lodging on the University of Alabama in Huntsville campus and educational materials as well as a Space Camp flight suit.

With two sessions offered, teachers can apply to attend the one that best fits their schedule. Check-in for Alabama Space Academy for Educators session one is Wednesday, June 16, with the graduation ceremony taking place Monday, June 21 and session two is Wednesday, June 23 through Monday, June 28.

To apply for an Alabama Space Academy for Educators scholarship, visit spacecamp.com/alsae.

