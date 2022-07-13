LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a teenager was rescued Tuesday after being lost in the Bankhead National Forest for almost eight hours.

A spokesperson for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in around 10:30 a.m. that an 18-year-old man might have wandered into the woods near the check-in station at Black Warrior Creek in Lawrence County.

Deputies say the car belonging to the teen was found when they arrived on the scene.

Around 6:15 p.m., the teenager was found near Borden Creek, approximately two miles from where he entered the woods. He was taken to the nearest road and eventually, a command post set up by emergency management officials.

(Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

(Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

The man said he initially went into the woods to think and got lost. He was later reunited with family members.

