 

 

Alabama to begin vaccinating prison inmates

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama prison system says it will begin vaccinating inmates for COVID-19 after previously only making vaccine available to prison officers and staff.

The Alabama Department of Corrections announced that on April 12 it will begin vaccinating inmates who want to receive the vaccine.

The prison system on Thursday estimated that it will initially have 6,000 – 7,000 doses available to begin inoculating inmates.

The prison system said it will begin with those facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable inmates.

Alabama ranks sixth in the country for inmate deaths from COVID-19 per 10,000 prisoners.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

46° / 35°
Clear
Clear 0% 46° 35°

Friday

60° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 60° 34°

Saturday

65° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 39°

Sunday

69° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 69° 44°

Monday

75° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 75° 49°

Tuesday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 78° 54°

Wednesday

81° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

11 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

12 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

1 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

2 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

4 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

5 AM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

6 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

7 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

56°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

53°

9 PM
Clear
0%
53°

49°

10 PM
Clear
1%
49°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories