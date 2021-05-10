Alabama to end federally funded unemployment compensation, Gov. Ivey says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama will end all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs in June, according to a Monday announcement by Gov. Kay Ivey.

These programs include:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) — Gives an additional $300 weekly payment to unemployment recipients

— Gives an additional $300 weekly payment to unemployment recipients Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) — Gives benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers, and part-time workers

— Gives benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers, and part-time workers Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) — Extends benefits once their regular benefits expire

— Extends benefits once their regular benefits expire Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) — Provides an $100 be to people with mixed earnings

Ivey said she made the change because of businesses having a tough time finding employees to fill job openings.

“As Alabama’s economy continues its recovery, we are hearing from more and more business owners and employers that it is increasingly difficult to find workers to fill available jobs, even though job openings are abundant,” Ivey said. “Among other factors, increased unemployment assistance, which was meant to be a short-term relief program during emergency related shutdowns, is now contributing to a labor shortage that is compromising the continuation of our economic recovery.”

According to the Alabama Department of Labor, there are now more jobs available than before the pandemic.

The changes take place on June 19. If you filed for unemployment in the weeks before, they will continue to be processed under the federal program requirements.

Claimants will have to prove that they are actively looking for a job again, a requirement that was waived during the pandemic.

“We have more posted job ads now than we did in either February or March 2020,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Ads for workers in the leisure and hospitality industry are up by 73%. Overall, ads are up by nearly 40%. There are plenty of opportunities available in multiple industries in Alabama.”

Alabamians can get help finding a job through the Alabama Career Center System, which operates 53 centers.