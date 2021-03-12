 

 

Alabama to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on March 22

Alabama

by: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — About 2 million more Alabama residents will soon be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

State health officials announced on Friday that they are opening vaccines up to more frontline workers; people 55 and older; those with intellectual and developmental disabilities; and residents age 16 to 64 with certain high-risk medical conditions.

The qualifying medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, smoking, obesity, sickle cell disease and heart conditions.

The expansion means about two-thirds of Alabamians will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 22.

Health officials urged people to be patient as demand for the vaccine still outpaces available supply.

