MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and state emergency management officials have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian for the last several days to make sure Alabama was prepared for it should the storm reach the state, says a press release from the office of Governor Kay Ivey. Emergency officials became confident that Ian wouldn’t reach Alabama, and the state plans to assist Florida.

Ivey has authorized emergency response vehicles such as utility vehicles, bucket trucks and supply trucks responding to the hurricane to bypass ALDOT weight station facilities through Oct. 24, 2022.

“17 electric co-ops and Alabama Power teams stand ready to assist,” says the update. “There are also three standby shelters, which would open in a capacity-triggered fashion.”

Evacuees are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 for information. According to Ivey, the Alabama Department of Tourism has made a QR code that evacuees can use to find hotel rooms.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called Governor Ivey yesterday. Ivey said Alabama is ready to help Florida deal with and recover from the storm. She has “begun preparations to send other means of assistance” to Florida and said to DeSantis that Alabama state agencies “are actively evaluating resources in areas, including aviation, medical and EMS.”

“Today, I expressed to Governor DeSantis that Alabama is committed to helping our friends in Florida,” Ivey stated after the call. “U.S. Gulf Coast states are far too familiar with the wrath of Mother Nature, but this storm will, no doubt, be unprecedented. We continue taking steps to ensure we are offering our helping hand however we can. I pray for the people of Florida and anyone in the storm’s path. I told Governor DeSantis today that if they need it and we’ve got it, then we’re going to send it.”