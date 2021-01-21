Alabama to partner with Walmart to distribute vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — State health officials said Thursday that Alabama will partner with Walmart to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Alabama was recently ranked last in the country for vaccine distribution. State Health Officer Scott Harris did not offer details on the partnership, but said Walmart pharmacies will begin distributing the vaccine. He also said that the state is working on a partnership with a major drug store chain as well, “we’ve been talking to them for some time and we have been waiting on a federal program that’s expected to bring in the chain pharmacies. We now that is going to happen eventually but we have in the meantime asked them to help administer our vaccine as well.” Harris said the doses in the federal program would be in addition to the allotment for the state. The vaccines Alabama delivered to Walmart itself would come out of that allotment.

Harris said about 202 thousand doses have been delivered in Alabamians.