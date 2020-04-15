Alabama to resume parole hearings in mid-May

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The stage is set for Alabama to resume parole hearings next month, but in a new way because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An order issued Monday by Gov. Kay Ivey allows the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles to hold hearings for inmates seeking early release without in-person participation from the public.

Agency Director Charlie Graddick says hearings will resume the week of May 18, and that crime victims and others can submit comments or participate in writing.

But the governor’s order allows the board to make decisions without being in a regular board room setting.