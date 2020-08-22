Alabama unemployment benefits temporarily boosted through FEMA help

In this photo taken Thursday, June 4, 2020, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

FEMA has approved Alabama’s application for a grant to boost unemployment benefits.

Under the Lost Wages Act, the federal government will provide an additional $300 each week to those unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing total benefits to a maximum of $575 each week.

FEMA will work with the state to make the additional funding available to Alabamians.

Alabama Department of Labor officials said the state expects three weeks of the additional benefits for sure, with each week after that subject to approval from FEMA.

ADOL said it expects the additional funding, retroactive to August 1, to be available to those receiving unemployment within two weeks, possibly sooner.