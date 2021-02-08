 

Alabama university removes Wallace name from building

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 11, 1963 file photo, Gov. George Wallace blocks the entrance to the University of Alabama as he turned back a federal officer attempting to enroll two black students at the university campus in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The University of Alabama at Birmingham has removed the name of four-term governor and presidential candidate George C. Wallace from a campus building over his support of racial segregation. A resolution unanimously approved by trustees Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, said Wallace rose to power by defending racial separation and stoking racial animosity. (AP Photo/File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham has removed the name of four-term governor and presidential candidate George C. Wallace from a campus building over his support of racial segregation.

A resolution unanimously approved by trustees Friday says Wallace rose to power by defending racial separation and stoking racial animosity.

While noting Wallace’s eventual renouncement of racist policies, the resolution says his name remains a symbol of racial injustice for many.

A building that was named after Wallace in 1975 will now be called simply the Physical Education Building.

Multiple other buildings around Alabama still bear Wallace’s name.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 42% 68° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers
Showers 61% 68° 58°

Thursday

69° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 69° 57°

Friday

61° / 46°
Rain
Rain 62% 61° 46°

Saturday

54° / 33°
Showers
Showers 37% 54° 33°

Sunday

47° / 28°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 47° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

56°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

55°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
55°

53°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
51°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

4 AM
Showers
39%
51°

51°

5 AM
Showers
48%
51°

51°

6 AM
Showers
51%
51°

51°

7 AM
Showers
41%
51°

51°

8 AM
Showers
42%
51°

53°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
53°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
58°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories