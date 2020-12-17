Alabama US Rep Mike Rogers tests positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Alabama’s seven U.S. House representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who serves the state’s third district, confirmed his positive coronavirus test on Twitter Thursday morning.
He says he is “experiencing mild symptoms but otherwise [is] in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”
After consulting with the Office of the Attending Physician, Rep. Rogers says he is now self-isolating.
