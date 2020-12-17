 

 

Alabama US Rep Mike Rogers tests positive for coronavirus

Alabama

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

Mike Rogers headshot, as US Representative of Alabama (AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Alabama’s seven U.S. House representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who serves the state’s third district, confirmed his positive coronavirus test on Twitter Thursday morning.

He says he is “experiencing mild symptoms but otherwise [is] in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”

After consulting with the Office of the Attending Physician, Rep. Rogers says he is now self-isolating.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

47° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 47° 29°

Friday

55° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 55° 30°

Saturday

57° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 57° 43°

Sunday

60° / 44°
Showers
Showers 56% 60° 44°

Monday

61° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 61° 40°

Tuesday

64° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 17% 64° 40°

Wednesday

64° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 64° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

42°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

43°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

46°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
46°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
46°

42°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
42°

40°

7 PM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

8 PM
Clear
2%
39°

37°

9 PM
Clear
3%
37°

36°

10 PM
Clear
4%
36°

35°

11 PM
Clear
4%
35°

34°

12 AM
Clear
4%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
4%
33°

32°

2 AM
Clear
4%
32°

32°

3 AM
Clear
4%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
5%
31°

30°

5 AM
Clear
5%
30°

30°

6 AM
Clear
5%
30°

30°

7 AM
Clear
4%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
31°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
34°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories