Alabama US Senate candidates release contrasting internal polls

ALABAMA – We’re two weeks away from the 2020 general election. Alabama’s US Senate race has received national attention from the start.

Democratic incumbent Senator Doug Jones, who beat Roy Moore in 2017, is fighting to keep that seat.

The campaign has had many twists and turns, including another one Monday.

Coach Tommy Tuberville and Senator Doug Jones have both spent time campaigning in North Alabama the past couple weeks. Tuberville has largely avoided media requests, while Jones enjoys a huge cash advantage.

As election day nears, is the race tightening? Internal polls released from both candidates show conflicting information.

Sunday, Senator Doug Jones did some stumping across multiple North Alabama counties ending the day in Huntsville at a rally with HBCU’s.

“These folks, these students and these universities to know, that they’ve got somebody in the united states senate that’s got their back,” Senator Doug Jones said at the event.

Jones was asked about the campaign. He touted his experience, his relationship with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and willingness to work across the aisle as key selling points for voters in his bid for reelection

“They like the independent voice I’ve had they know I’ve voted with Senator Shelby about the same as that I’ve voted with Senator Schumer,” Jones said.

Earlier this month a New York Times and Associated Press report detailed less than one-third of Tommy Tuberville Foundation funds left the organization and ended up in the hands of veterans.

Days ago an internal poll from the Jones campaign was released showing the candidates neck and neck in the race with Jones leading by one-point.

Vote for Senator All Voters Already Voted Independents Doug Jones 48% 65% 50% Tommy Tuberville 47% 23% 34% Undecided/refused 5% 12% 16% Vote for U.S. Senator

This is a stark contrast from other polls. In August a poll released by Morning Consult showed Jones down 17 points. An October poll from Auburn University showed Jones 12 points behind in the race.

Sunday, the Tuberville campaign released an email about the internal poll to potential voters asking for campaign contributions saying quote, “I’ve never been more concerned about where we stand in this race.”

The email goes on to claim Doug Jones’ out-of-state contributions are giving him a political edge.

Monday afternoon – The Tuberville campaign released its own internal poll. This one — showing Jones down 15 points.

Moore Information Group poll released by Tuberville campaign

After the Tuberville campaign sent out this new poll, News 19 received another email from the Tuberville campaign asking for campaign contributions. This email cited the Jones poll as the most recent poll, pointing out with urgency that the former coach was down in the latest poll.