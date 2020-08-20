Alabama woman arrested after video shows child outside strip club

PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) – Police say a woman is charged with child endangerment after video captured images of a child in the back seat of a car that was parked outside an Alabama strip club in the middle of the night.

News outlets report that 20-year-old Eva Rudolph surrendered to police early Tuesday in Prichard, located near Mobile. Facebook live video from early Saturday showed a young child in the back seat of a car parked outside the Lotus Gentlemen’s Club in Prichard.

A small crowd gathered after someone realized a child was inside. There wasn’t any indication the child was harmed.