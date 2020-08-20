Alabama woman arrested after video shows child outside strip club

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) – Police say a woman is charged with child endangerment after video captured images of a child in the back seat of a car that was parked outside an Alabama strip club in the middle of the night.

News outlets report that 20-year-old Eva Rudolph surrendered to police early Tuesday in Prichard, located near Mobile. Facebook live video from early Saturday showed a young child in the back seat of a car parked outside the Lotus Gentlemen’s Club in Prichard.

A small crowd gathered after someone realized a child was inside. There wasn’t any indication the child was harmed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 70°

Friday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 70°

Saturday

85° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 71°

Sunday

84° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 72°

Monday

88° / 73°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Wednesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories