MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators with the Guntersville Police Department confirmed the arrest of a woman in connection to a shooting that happened in September 2021.

Chief Investigator John East says 24-year-old Morgan Young was arrested on Tuesday morning.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office website, Young faces two charges of murder and one charge of capital murder, along with a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

East was not able to confirm the reasoning behind Young’s recent arrest in the investigation, as it is an active and ongoing case.

The shooting happened at the Taco Bell in Guntersville, where 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar of Boaz and an unnamed 17-year-old male juvenile were killed. According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson at the time, both victims were declared dead at the scene.

Kevon Yenovi Williams of Grayson, Georgia was identified by authorities as the shooter. He was arrested and charged with capital murder.

In October, a grand jury indicted Williams for their deaths. Court documents filed on October 6 say Williams claimed he acted in self-defense. Those documents also asked for a bond to be set and mentioned that his family relies on Williams for living expenses.

Three vehicles that were at the scene at the time were believed to be involved and were processed: a dark Nissan sedan, a silver Dodge pickup truck, and a silver Mazda sedan.

According to Investigator East, Young remains in custody at the Marshall County Jail without bond.