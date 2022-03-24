DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A woman who police said led them on a high-speed car chase in the Wiregrass is now in jail and facing charges.

Andrea Collins of Enterprise is currently in the Dale County Jail after stealing the Clayhatchee Chief of Police’s patrol car and leading officers on a multi-county car chase.

The chase, which happened in January, started in Daleville as Collins was reportedly attempting to attack someone with a knife. That’s when Clayhatchee Police Chief Mike Heath stepped out of his patrol car to assist a Daleville officer in arresting her.

Police say, after unsuccessful attempts to tase her, Collins got into Chief Heath’s patrol car, locked the doors, and headed west on Highway 84 with speeds of over 80 miles per hour.

Law enforcement then chased Collins all the way to downtown Enterprise. This is where Enterprise Police stopped her using traffic spikes to flatten the stolen car’s tires, police confirm. Collins continued on even after the tires were flattened, causing the vehicle to roll over several times. She then tried to escape.

Collins was arrested and placed in a mental hospital where she was released this week and charged on warrants of aggravated assault of a police officer-other weapon, auto theft, and attempting to allude.

Collins is currently awaiting her first court appearance in the Dale County Jail. A bond is expected to be set at that hearing.



