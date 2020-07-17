Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday being held this weekend, changes coming due to COVID-19

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday will run from Friday through Sunday.

The holiday will include waiving the state’s 4% sales tax on items like school supplies, clothing, and electronics. Items exempt from tax include clothing priced at $100 or less per article; (including diapers), school supplies valued at $50 or less per item, books that cost $30 or less per book, and

tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

According to the Alabama Depart of Revenue, additional items that are taxable include breathing masks, cleaning equipment, face shields, and protective gloves.

At Target in Homewood, service engagement team lead Sarah Brygidyr said due to the pandemic, some new items are now in the school supply section.

“This year we implemented several cleaning tactics of store. We’re having a full time disinfectant for carts. We made sure to have some new items for school like sanitizer, masks ready, full supply of children size masks just in case kids need a mask for school, and we have electronics for virtual school needs available over at electronics,” Brygidyr said.

However, not all Alabama counties and cities are participating in tax free week. That means some local sales tax could still be on your shopping receipt. Some of those areas include Chilton County, Pleasant Grove, and Moody. Here’s the full list of who is and is not participating in tax free weekend.

Chelsea Baker, executive team lead of specialty sales at Target in Homewood, said they are seeing a lot of online orders. That means if you order online during sales tax weekend, you will still qualify for the tax free offers. Baker said they want people to feel comfortable to shop at Target.

“We would definitely just encourage our guests to come in and see us in the store. It will be a really fun weekend. Today through Sunday is the tax free event. I would say if our guest don’t know, there is drive thru option so if you’re not comfortable shopping in the store, you can place your order online and we’ll walk it straight to your car,” Baker said.

Click here for the list of items that are exempt and taxable this Alabama tax free weekend.

