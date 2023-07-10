ALABAMA (WHNT) — It won’t be long before kids will forfeit their summer freedoms and trudge back into the classrooms as the 2023-2024 school year kicks off, but there’s more than one light at the end of the tunnel for parents.

Alabama’s tax-free weekend is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 21, and end at midnight on Sunday, July 23. This year marks the 18th back-to-school sales tax holiday for the Yellowhammer state.

If this is your first rodeo, the Alabama Department of Revenue has an easy-to-understand guide to what items are eligible and what items will still be taxed. Local sales tax may also still apply, so keep that in mind.

Eligible items include things like boots, hats, jeans, belts, and yes – even diapers, while band instruments, cleats and safety goggles are not eligible.

Backpacks, notebooks, lunchboxes, paper, glue, tape, erasers, calculators, pens and highlighters are among the longest list of eligible items, just make sure to stay below $50 per item.

Computers are eligible, but make sure the one you purchase meets all of the requirements. Parts and devices that aren’t sold as part of a package with a central processing unit aren’t eligible, while printers, ink, and “digital assistants” are.

You can find everything you need to know about what falls under the “tax-free” category here.

In Tennessee, the tax-free weekend will be held from July 28 through July 30. You can find all of those details here.