ALABAMA (WRBL) — The competition for 2023’s best fish photo is on.

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is sponsoring the annual competition with submissions being accepted from June 2 to Aug. 31.

Competitors must submit a catch from one of the following counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox

Last year’s winner was a Russell County catch reeled in by Jamie Dobbs.

Anglers of all ages are invited to submit photos of their best catches. Any type of fish from the listed eligible counties is welcome to the contest.

Executive Director of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Pam Swanner encourages submitters to bare their pearly whites in these photos.

“We can’t wait to see the entries for this year’s contest, because we know the photos showcase the pure joy of reeling in a fish,” said Swanner. “That’s definitely something to celebrate. I know I love seeing the smiling faces shown in the photos submitted into this contest every year.”

The angler who captures the best-fish-in-show will receive a prize package valued over $250 featuring Road Runner crappie and bass fishing lures.

To submit your fish, visit the Alabama Black Belt Adventures’ website.

Photos may be disqualified based on the following: