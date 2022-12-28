FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Popular author, TV personality and restauranteur Guy Fieri has filmed nearly 40 seasons of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” visiting more than 1,250 restaurants in the process.

To find out Fieri’s favorite restaurant in each state, Mashed.com reviewed thousands of restaurants. And Fieri’s favorite place for eats in Alabama is at the southern end of the state, in Fairhope.

Sunset Pointe, run by “Panini Pete,” is famous for its seafood dishes served with a waterfront view. According to Mashed.com, the restaurant caught Fieri’s attention for its “delicious seafood creations.”

For drinks, the restaurant offers extensive wine and beer options, plus seasonal and traditional cocktails, according to its website. And if you aren’t a seafood fan, there are burger and chicken options.

The restaurant is located at 831 North Section St. and is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To view a list of Fieri’s favorite food spots in all 50 states, click here.