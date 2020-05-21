Alabama’s daily COVID-19 cases reach all-time high Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama’s daily COVID-19 cases broke their record again Tuesday, numbering at an all-time high of 392.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama’s total number of cases have not been under 300 for more than a week. On Wednesday, 360 new cases were confirmed, still higher than any other day except for May 19.

The percent of those who tested positive has also risen after weeks of being in a downward trend. On March 16, 9.5 percent of those tested got positive results for the novel coronavirus, up 0.4 percentage points.

Previously, State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state’s numbers were ‘not as good as we could hope for,’ saying that parts of the state are still seeing outbreaks. This included Butler, Mobile, Marshall and Franklin counties.

The number of confirmed hospitalizations also rose by more than 100 Wednesday, with 673 people being hospitalized.

As of this report, the state is reporting 13,058 cases and 528. Here are the current numbers for the Southeastern District:

Butler County — 312 cases; 11 deaths

Coffee County — 184 cases; one death

Houston County — 149 cases; three deaths

Pike County — 121 cases; zero deaths

Barbour County — 96 cases; one death

Dale County — 71 cases; zero deaths

Covington County — 59 cases; one death

Crenshaw County — 52 cases; one death

Henry County — 48 cases; one death

Geneva County — 26 cases; zero deaths

Houston County’s death count dropped to three after weeks of reporting four deaths. The ADPH has previously stated that this happens when a victim is found to be from outside the reporting county, removing them from the count.