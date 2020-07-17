Alabama’s first selfie museum ‘The Pixel Room’ opens in Birmingham

Alabama

by: Emma Simmons

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ready to take your Instagram game up a notch? Well then, grab a selfie stick and go nuts at Alabama’s first-ever selfie museum in Birmingham.

Dubbed “The Pixel Room,” this unique photo experience is bound to be a paradise for perfect picture seekers.

“Imagine a museum where you are the masterpiece,” said Sly King, The Pixel Room Social Media and Branding Manager. “The interactive pop-up museum is a trendy mixture of art, style and culture.”

The selfie playground boasts more than 20 photo sets and exhibits featuring a one-of-a-kind “Lemonade Room,” “Dynamic Disco,” an “Out-of-the-Box Experience,” among other creative backdrops.

The Pixel Room is located in Leeds at The Shops at Grand River: 6200 Grand River Blvd East Suite #646 Leeds, Alabama 35094. (Park near The Drive-in movie theater or the Coach Factory) Entry costs $23 for adults, $17 for kids 5-12, with free admission for children 4 and under. Use the code PIXEL for $5 off until July 18, 2020.

Hours of operation:

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sanitation and social distancing guidelines will be followed, according to staff.

Have you visited “The Pixel Room”? Email your selfies to webstaff@cbs42.com or share them on social media!

FEATURED ON CBS 42 INSTAGRAM

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Recent Updates

    More 7 Day Forecast

    7 Day Forecast

    Friday

    96° / 75°
    Mostly clear
    Mostly clear 10% 96° 75°

    Saturday

    94° / 74°
    Partly cloudy
    Partly cloudy 20% 94° 74°

    Sunday

    97° / 75°
    A few clouds
    A few clouds 10% 97° 75°

    Monday

    96° / 76°
    Times of sun and clouds
    Times of sun and clouds 20% 96° 76°

    Tuesday

    93° / 75°
    Afternoon thunderstorms
    Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 93° 75°

    Wednesday

    94° / 75°
    Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
    Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 94° 75°

    Thursday

    94° / 75°
    Isolated thunderstorms
    Isolated thunderstorms 30% 94° 75°

    Humidity

    Hourly Forecast

    93°

    6 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    93°

    93°

    7 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    93°

    91°

    8 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    91°

    88°

    9 PM
    Clear
    0%
    88°

    86°

    10 PM
    Clear
    0%
    86°

    84°

    11 PM
    Mostly Clear
    0%
    84°

    82°

    12 AM
    Mostly Clear
    0%
    82°

    81°

    1 AM
    Mostly Clear
    0%
    81°

    80°

    2 AM
    Clear
    0%
    80°

    79°

    3 AM
    Clear
    0%
    79°

    78°

    4 AM
    Clear
    0%
    78°

    78°

    5 AM
    Clear
    10%
    78°

    77°

    6 AM
    Clear
    10%
    77°

    76°

    7 AM
    Sunny
    10%
    76°

    78°

    8 AM
    Sunny
    10%
    78°

    81°

    9 AM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    81°

    84°

    10 AM
    Mostly Sunny
    10%
    84°

    87°

    11 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    87°

    89°

    12 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    89°

    92°

    1 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    92°

    92°

    2 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    92°

    91°

    3 PM
    Mostly Cloudy
    20%
    91°

    92°

    4 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    92°

    91°

    5 PM
    Mostly Cloudy
    20%
    91°

    More Political Stories

    More Politics

    Trending Stories

    Don't Miss

    Trending Stories