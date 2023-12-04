ALABAMA (WHNT) – Effective immediately, all statewide burn restrictions have been lifted. This includes the 11 northeastern counties that have been under a ‘no burn’ order since November 9.

The 11 counties — Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, and Talladega — will remain under a fuel advisory, however.

“Although we still have not received enough rain to eliminate drought conditions in all areas of the state, we are beginning to see a wetter pattern,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “With higher humidities and good recovery occurring at night from dew fall, surface fuels have moved out of critical fire danger thresholds and the chance of significant wildfire potential has decreased across the state.”

Residents are asked to use extreme caution when burning outdoors.

“Even with a return to wetter weather, drought conditions persist. Fires can still escape, especially during gusty conditions or periods of low relative humidity (30 percent or less).

Any agricultural of silvicultural fire more than a quarter acre in size requires an AFC permit.

To obtain a burn permit, call 800-392-5679. Burning without a permit is a Class B misdemeanor and is punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.