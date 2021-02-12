Alabama’s State Health Officer to share vaccination update Friday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will share a COVID-19 vaccination update Friday morning at 10:00 a.m.

This week, there were eight large-scale mass vaccination clinics held across the state. The clinics were located in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma and Tuscaloosa. The state’s goal for those clinics was for a total of 40,000 doses to be administered.

Meanwhile, the CDC has Alabama ranked last in the U.S. per capita for COVID-19 vaccinations. The CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker says only 11,079 for 100k people have been vaccinated.

The Alabama Department of Public health said on Wednesday that the state has received a total of 954,225 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, there have been 497,705 doses administered. The ADPH also says 104,362 people across the state have completed the vaccine series.

This update comes on the same day Walmart ad Sam’s Clubs across the state are going to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines. Eligible customers can schedule vaccine appointments at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and www.samsclub.com/covid once appointments are available.

How to Watch the Update

