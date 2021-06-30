Alabamians can purchase lifetime concealed carry firearm permits for $300 next year

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Three bills sponsored by Opelika State Senator Randy Price have now been signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey, including a bill establishing a lifetime concealed carry permit and two bills meant to keep families safe during and after severe weather.

“Common sense pieces of legislation, legislation that other representatives can look at and say I can identify with that, and this legislation will help people in my district,” said Senator Price.

Price sponsored Senate Bill 308, an NRA-supported law, authorizing the purchase of a lifetime concealed carry permit for $300 to be split 60/40 with the local Sheriff’s Office and ALEA. One and five-year licenses are still available. The new lifetime permits will be ready for purchase in 2022. The bill also provides additional info to law enforcement.

“It’s to identify people who are not allowed to buy a pistol permit, that’s the information that an officer can get at three o’clock in the morning, when they are on the side of the road, they will have this information available to them. That is what’s important about this bill to make sure the men and women in uniform who go out to protect us have some additional information at their fingertips,” said Senator Price.

The following two bills are close to Senator Price’s heart after the deadly tornadoes in Lee County. Senate Bill 43 helps local Emergency Management Agencies identify safer storm shelter locations under specific guidelines.

“A lot of our rural areas don’t have to fall out shelters and that sort of thing. We need them, and this will provide additional places for people to go to in a storm,” said Senator Price.

Finally, Price sponsored Senate Bill 39, called the Alabama State of Emergency Consumer Protection Act, to stop storm damage home repair fraud, enhance criminal penalties for scammers, and require contractors working under a state of emergency to be licensed with the state of Alabama.

“What we are trying to do is make sure for the people of Alabama they have contractors that are coming in and taking care of their needs and their homes,” said Senator Price.

Price said families deserve to be protected as much as they can before and after the storm.