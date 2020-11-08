Alabamians react to President-Elect Joe Biden victory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Much debate surrounds division from the 2020 Presidential Election in the United States.

“I’m not happy with the results up to this point,” Huck Mceleveen, a Birmingham resident, said.

“I’m excited that he won,” Dr. Johnnie Edwards, another local resident, said.

“While it looks like Biden is the winner, I think there’s a lot of questions that have to be answered,” U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL04) said.

“I will say, as one of the daughters of this country, to see a woman – especially a woman of color – to rise to the second-highest office, is exciting,” President-Pro Tem Jefferson County Commission Lashunda Scales said.

This division reflects the more than 75 million people who voted for President-Elect Joe Biden and about 70 million for President Donald Trump. Controversy surrounds if election fraud took place. Election vote recounts are underway in several battleground states as the Trump administration seeks to contest the results.

“The reports I hear are very disturbing that things were done not allowing the election observers to see what was being done,” Aderholt said. “So obviously there were things in there that were very questionable,”

“I believe that all citizens have the right to believe differently than the outcome of today’s election and they can exercise that right by way of the court system, but in the meantime we are moving forward,” Lashunda Scales, President-Pro Tem, Jefferson County Commission, said.

Locals say coming together as one must remain a priority no matter who is the next president of our nation.

“The pandemic has heightened everyone’s sensitivity to some of these issues on both sides of the political aisle if you will and that has led to somewhat as an emotional buildup and just very I think unhealthy election process,” Mceleveen said.

“I think the nation is in pain and I think the nation hurts with the division, I’m looking forward to Biden building back our nation again,” Dr. Johnnie Edwards, local resident, said.

Commissioner Scales says in Jefferson County she is encouraging residents to stay engaged beyond the election participating in Town Halls and working with elected officials to spark change in the community.

