Alabamians reflect on the 2020 Election Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Americans nationwide are waiting on pins and needles for the results from Tuesday’s highly contentious presidential elections.

Much controversy surrounds who will be elected as the country awaits results from key battleground states. Several lawsuits have already been filed by the Trump Administration, due to concerns about the counting of ballots.

On Election Day, Alabama saw record breaking voters turn out at the polls and throughout the entire election cycle. On Tuesday, Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) won the U.S. Senate Seat over Incumbent Doug Jones (D-AL). Local residents Kim McKenzie says this was highly disappointing for her.

“He was the main reason I got out and voted you know for him and to see that he lost with his amazing record and such a good heart it was shocking,” Mackenzie said.

“They had more money than they ever had with Doug Jones money and they failed very badly because Alabamians are conservative people overall,” Terry Lathan, Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, said.

Alabama’s Democratic Party released a statement saying in part “We are disappointed that we were not able to re-elect Doug Jones but together, the most ambitious ‘Get Out to Vote’ campaign in the party’s history with over 5 million attempted voter contacts was executed.”

Chairman Lathan also wants to recognize the many volunteers and donors that helped in the 2020 election.

