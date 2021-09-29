Albertville Police say no new leads in fatal Mueller Company shooting

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – It’s been months since the fatal overnight shooting at a facility in Albertville and there are still no answers to why it happened.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith told News 19 that there is no new information about the investigation into a shooting at the Mueller Company that left two people dead and two others injured.

According to Albertville Police, in June, Andreas Deon Horton, 34, a Mueller Company employee for nearly 10 years and a DeKalb County resident, began shooting at fellow employees around 2:30 a.m., killing two and injuring two others.

Michael Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton, both from Boaz, were killed in the shooting. Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, both from Albertville, were injured.

Chief Smith said his investigators haven’t interviewed the two victims yet because of their health, but they have interviewed witnesses.

“At this point there really is nothing new,” said Smith. “Our guys are still checking into things as they come along but pretty much have exhausted all avenues. The detectives have spent many hours devoted to this unfortunate incident but for now we still do not have a reason as to why this happened, the case is not closed, and we certainly will still work on any new information that comes along.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, GoFundMe accounts were set up for Dobbins and Sampson’s families, along with the Albertville Survivors Fund, initially established by Mueller with a $100,000 donation.

Multiple members of the community of just over 22,000 people spoke to News 19 in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, including Isaac Byrd’s pastor at Crossroads Assembly of God.