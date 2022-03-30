LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one woman was killed in a crash late Tuesday night.

Authorities say the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:13 p.m. on Alabama 33 near the 15-mile-marker, about 10 miles south of Moulton.

Troopers confirmed 47-year-old Olivia J. Johnson of Double Springs was killed when the 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer she was driving left the road and crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says no further information is available as the Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.