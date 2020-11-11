ALEA: Beware of fake license renewal sites

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama law enforcement officials are cautioning people to beware of scams when they renew their driver license online.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday some third-party websites are charging people extra fees to renew their license online.

The sites are not affiliated with the state. ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said one website charged a $50 administrative fee in addition to the agency’s $39 renewal fee.

The agency urged people to go directly to ALEA’s Driver License Division at www.alea.gov to renew their license online instead of using a search engine to find the site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 72°

Wednesday

79° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 79° 69°

Thursday

81° / 59°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 81° 59°

Friday

78° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 58°

Saturday

73° / 60°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 73° 60°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Monday

70° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 70° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

77°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories