ALEA: Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of an Opelika boater who was reported missing on Lake Martin earlier this week has been located.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the body of Roger Milby was found Wednesday morning at 7:50 a.m., near the shoreline south of Camp ASSCA.

The search for Milby, 58, began on Tuesday after the man was reported missing by his wife to the Alexander City Police Department.

Troopers with the ALEA Marine Patrol Division, ALEA Aviation, Alex City Police Department, Fire Department, Dive Team, Search and Rescue Squad and the Tallapoosa County Task Force were all involved in the search for Milby.

The case remains under investigation, according to officials with ALEA.