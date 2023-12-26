MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – ALEA said that it has opened an investigation at the Montgomery County Detention Facility after an inmate died at the facility.

On Dec. 21, after a request from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation special agent launched an in-custody death investigation into the death of 40-year-old Mauryce Jackson.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the facility at 10:39 p.m. on Dec. 21.

ALEA says the investigation is still ongoing and findings from the investigation will be turned over to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.