ALEA issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for Boaz, Alabama 11-year-old

BOAZ, Ala. (WRBL) – The Boaz Police Department is asking for public help finding a missing child, 11-year-old Zane Bradley Priest. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing Child Alert.

Zane was last seen around Brown Street in Boaz, Ala. at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10. Officials say he may be with a Douglas Brooks Hamilton.

Zane is 5’0″ and weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Boaz Police ask that if anyone has information on where Zane might be to call them at 256-593-6812 or call 911.