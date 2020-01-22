ALEA issues missing child alert for a 13-year-old Pelham girl

PELHAM, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for 13-year-old Amberly Nicole Flores.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a pink backpack near the Green Park South Mobile Home at 7 a.m. on Jan. 21 in Pelham, Alabama.

Amberly is described as 5’1″, 115 pounds, and Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Amberly’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Pelham Police Department at 205-620-6550, or call 911.