MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will launch the Summer of Safety campaign on Memorial Day.

The official Memorial Day travel period begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 26, and concludes at midnight Monday, May 29. ALEA says all available troopers within Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol Divisions will be patrolling the state’s roadways and waterways.

ALEA troopers in the Highway Patrol Division are currently participating in the national “Click it or Ticket” campaign, which runs from May 22 to June 4. It reminds drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences of not wearing a seat belt.

“Summer is a wonderful time to plan family vacations, travel and enjoy the waterways. Unfortunately, it can also be filled with hazards and has proven to be one of the most dangerous times of the year,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “Safety is our top priority.”

Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety, Colonel Jon Archer said, “Please understand we will not tolerate driving or operating a boat while impaired. We want everyone to have a fun and enjoyable holiday weekend as we begin the summer season, but if you choose to consume alcohol, please do so responsibly.”

ALEA’s ‘Summer of Safety’ Playbook is available online to the public to view Agency’s tips for the roadways, waterways and beach.