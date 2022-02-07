ALEA: Man killed in Geneva County crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash is under investigation in Geneva County. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Carlton Edward Aplin, 73, died on Feb. 3, 2022, following a single vehicle crash on Geneva County Road 65.

Officials said the crash happened at 9:25 a.m., on Geneva County Road 65, two miles west of Coffee Springs.

The crash happened when Aplin’s Ford Ranger left the roadway and overturned, according to officials.

Officials said Aplin was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.