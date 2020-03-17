ALEA Modifies Driver License Division Operations in Response to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is modifying its Driver License Division’s statewide operations in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “ALEA is dedicated to providing public safety to the state and its citizens and will continue. When Governor Ivey declared this state of emergency in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we and other state agencies were charged with determining how best to ensure continued operations without risking the health of the public or our personnel.”

Because ALEA’s Driver License Division touches the lives of many, operations have been modified, he said. Effective immediately, Driver License Division:

Has suspended road testing (including CDL)

Discourages anyone with a weakened or compromised immune system from visiting any Driver License locations

Reminds everyone all Alabama driver licenses and non-driver IDs have a 60-day grace period following expiration date (Code of Alabama, Title 32-6-1). Customers may wait to renew

Encourages online services for anyone who must renew or obtain a duplicate driver license/STAR ID or non-driver ID at https://www.alabamainteractive.org/dl_renewal/welcome.action. To obtain a first issuance of a STAR ID, customers must visit an ALEA Driver License office

Encourages everyone to visit www.alea.gov or to contact their local Driver License office prior to a visit to ensure the location is open. (Information may change daily, so check often). Office phone numbers are at www.alea.gov

Has begun curbside check-in and screening at ALEA’s Driver License offices. Everyone is asked to follow instructions posted outside each location and wait at their vehicles to reduce potential exposure

Reminds anyone in need of driver license reinstatement services to conduct this business by phone or mail. Following is a list of Reinstatement Office phone numbers:

Birmingham: 205.252.0426

Dothan: 334.983.5616

Huntsville: 256.536.2365

Jacksonville: 256.782.1322

Mobile: 251.660.2330, ext. 5

Montgomery: 334.242.4400

Opelika: 334.737.1665

Sheffield: 256.383.9991

Tuscaloosa: 205.553.3511

Secretary Taylor said, “We ask everyone to be patient and to work with us to ensure the health and safety of both the public and our personnel are not compromised. Please continue to check our website for the most up-to-date information as COVID-19 response may require additional changes in the way we serve our customers.”