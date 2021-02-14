ALEA offers tips for preparing for the wintry weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – With the incoming winter storm the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is encouraging that drivers stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary.

If driving is unavoidable, ALEA would like to provide residents with some safety tips for driving in these winter conditions:

Do not use cruise control

Report crashes or other emergencies by calling 911 or the nearest Highway Patrol post by calling *47

Keep vehicles in good operating condition, Check Antifreeze levels, use windshield washer solution suitable for cold weather, and keep gas tanks at least half full

Move over for emergency vehicles

Adapt speeds to road conditions and be alert to changing road conditions

Turn on headlights and use windshield wipers when necessary

Maintain a safe distance between cars

Pay special attention to bridges and overpasses, which tend to ice first

Keep a blanket, first aid kit, charged cell phone, and other emergency supplies in your car

Check road conditions at ALGO Traffic

Monitor your local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories

ALEA also has some suggestions for what to do when it comes to winter weather in our area.

Before the Storm Tips:

Create a family plan for winter emergencies and discuss how to stay safe in all conditions.

Stay aware by monitoring the local forecast via radio, TV, internet, or smartphone alerts.

Check both your home and your car’s emergency supply kits to assure that everything is in working order.

Update your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to versions that have a battery backup.

During the Storm Tips:

Avoid being on the roads.

Outdoor pets should be brought inside.

Stay indoors as much as possible. If you absolutely must go outside, keep the duration of your trips short.

The most effective way to stay warm is by wearing multiple layers of clothing.

Keep an emergency supply kit in your car if you cannot avoid driving. Be extra careful driving and remain aware of your surroundings.

DO NOT use a stove to supply heat for your home. Likewise, do not use outdoor grills, gas/propane heaters, or generators indoors.

Do not use generators indoors. Plug appliances directly into your generator. DO NOT plug your generator into your household’s electrical wiring.

After the Storm Tips: