ALEA: Pedestrian hit and killed on Coffee County Road 708

DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after an Enterprise man was hit and killed in Coffee County.

According to ALEA officials, Charles Hight Deaver, a pedestrian, was killed on Nov. 23, 2021, after being hit by a 2016 Chevy Silverado on Coffee County Road 708. The vehicle involved was being driven by Iverson Louis Kelley, 21, of Enterprise.

Officials say the incident happened at 6:20 p.m. one mile south of the Enterprise city limits on County Road 708.

Deaver, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.