DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that they have turned over a file regarding the investigation into the deadly shooting that killed Stephen Perkins.

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, ALEA turned over an ‘investigative file’ to the Morgan County District Attorney’s (DA) Office with information about the Sept. 29 officer-involved shooting.

Earlier in the month, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced that he was firing three officers and suspending a fourth officer in connection with the shooting.

The City identified those officers as Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukadam, Joey Williams and Sergeant Vance Summers after it was announced all four officers were appealing the Mayor’s decision. It has not, however, specified which officers were fired and which one was suspended.

