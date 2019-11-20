ALEA urges customers to visit exam offices, now open on Saturdays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency now has four Driver’s License Examining Office locations that will open on Saturdays, a change that took effect on Nov. 2.

Customers in need of first driver license issuances, including STAR ID’s, out-of-state transfers, and knowledge and road skills tests will now be able to use these services on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We regularly re-evaluate our services and work to accommodate our customers, the citizens of Alabama,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “A number of individuals find it difficult to take off time from work or school during the standard work week. We hope to make it more convenient by adding Saturday service at our Driver License offices in Birmingham, Opelika and Mobile.”

While first driver license issuances, road tests, and other services will be available on Saturdays, officials say that reinstatement services will not be part of the new initiative.

ALEA recommends that customers with reinstatement issues are still able to handle that business by phone during normal hours Monday through Friday.

Secretary Taylor said the state will be monitoring Saturday activity at the four locations now participating and, going forward, hope to expand Saturday service to other locations.