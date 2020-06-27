Alexander City store owner arrested on drug charges

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alexander City store owner is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested on Friday.

Police say Timothy Hornsby, age 69, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his business on Hwy 63 south in Alexander City.

According to officials, the investigation into Hornsby began ten months ago after they received information about narcotics being sold from his store.

During the search conducted by Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Alexander City Police Department and US Marshal Fugitive Task Force, investigators found approximately 82 grams of marijuana, Lortab and Xanax pills along with 36 Suboxone strips and five guns.

Hornsby has been charged with eight counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Trafficking Hydrocodone, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials say their investigation into the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.