Alexander City woman killed in crash

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A traffic crash has claimed the life of an Alexander City woman.

Officials with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division say Melissa A. Carson, 53, was killed in the two vehicle crash that happened 11 miles south of Dadeville Monday morning. The crash happened at 11:33 a.m. on Alabama Hwy 50.

According to investigators, Carson died when the 2006 Hummer H3 in which she was the passenger struck a 2013 Mack truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.