All In Credit Union opens student-only operated bank in Skipperville

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County Schools along with All In Credit Union have made history with opening the first financial institution for the community of Skipperville, and it’s all run completely by students of G.W. Long High School.

Dale County Schools Superintendent, Ben Baker says this is an opportunity for students to learn financial literacy while also providing a well-needed service to the community.

“Our students are going to learn valuable skills that they can use in the workforce down the road, they’re going to learn soft skills, how to deal with customers, they’re going to learn so many financial skills,” Baker said. “This is part of a big plan to really transition into workforce development for our kids.”

This Credit Union branch is a full service bank and will provide all the financial needs of the community, while G.W. Long students will receive school credit along with valuable experience.

“Financial education is the cornerstone for adulting and we have a lot of people in our culture that are actually suffering because they are not getting those skills that they need,” All In Credit Union VP of Marketing, Kathy Scarbrough said. “So we wanted to be part of making sure that we instill those important financial concepts into people.”

While this is an opportunity that will benefit the community of Skipperville, one G.W. Long student says this experience will benefit her future.

“I want to go into the nursing program and being around a lot of people everyday is a really good social experience that I’ll be able to have,” Student Teller, Kyndall Wallace said.

The Credit Union is located on the campus of G.W. Long High School and will be open 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will have an ATM machine available 24/7.