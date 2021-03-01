 

All University of Alabama campuses returning to full in-person instruction in fall 2021

Alabama

The University of Alabama System plans to resume full in-person instruction, without capacity restrictions, in the fall.

Dr. Selwyn Vickers, Dean of the UAB School of Medicine and Chair of the UA System Health and Safety Task Force, cited model data showing a continued possibility of a safe environment for in-person classes and campus activities come fall.

“Our models give us confidence in the strong likelihood that we’ll have a safe environment for traditional classrooms and on-campus activities by the fall. Of course, we will continue to make every effort to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama Department of Public Health guidance and make data-driven decisions. If safety concerns arise, we can adjust our plan; the safety of the 110,000 students, faculty and staff of the UA System remains our top priority as it has since our Task Force began its work one year ago when COVID-19 began to emerge.”

Dr. Selwyn Vickers, Dean of the UAB School of Medicine and Chair of the UA System Health and Safety Task Force

The decision applies to the system’s three campuses in Birmingham, Huntsville, and the flagship campus in Tuscaloosa.

Registration and planning for the campus will proceed as normal over the coming weeks.

UA System officials urged continued masking and distancing to ensure the full in-person return happens.

For the week of February 19-25, 48 students and eight staff/faculty systemwide had tested positive for COVID-19, a record low number of positives.

