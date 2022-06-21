Wes Allen has won the Republican nomination to become Alabama’s top election official, secretary of state.

The state lawmaker from Troy defeated outgoing State Auditor Jim Zeigler in Tuesday’s runoff.

Allen will face Democrat Pamela J. Laffitte in November.

Andrew Sorrell claimed the GOP nomination for state auditor, but statewide races including the Democratic nomination for governor and a seat on the Public Service Commission remain undecided.

In north Alabama’s 5th congressional district, Madison County Commission chair Dale Strong defeated Casey Wardynski, a former Huntsville school superintendent.