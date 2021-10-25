Alligator crawls out of storm drain at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An alligator made an unusual appearance at an apartment complex near downtown Mobile Monday afternoon — the gator was spotted crawling out of a storm drain by onlookers as children were coming home from school.

A wild afternoon for the neighborhood — Anthony Davis and his girlfriend Kenisha Miller were on their way home, driving down Washington Avenue when they had to slam on their brakes and do a double-take.

“We saw a gator coming out of the drainage hole, and we were like, ‘Is that a real gator?'” Miller said.

The two said they were trying to hurry to get police and Game and Wildlife officials there because the gator was slowing inching towards the apartment complex. Not even 50 feet down the road, a school bus was dropping off kids, and others were oblivious to the reptile.

The gator drew in a crowd of onlookers as responders tried to get it handled, all shocked by how it got there in the first place.

“A lot of people in the neighborhood started coming out with their phones and stuff and were trying to record it ’cause they were just as shocked as we were. No, no, never, seen anything like this, in the hood anyway.” Davis said.

Game and Wildlife officials were able to safely capture the gator and get it onto the back of their truck and out of the area.