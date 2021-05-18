 

Amazon bringing new fulfillment center to Huntsville

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Amazon rendering of the facility in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Amazon is building a new fulfillment center in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.

The new facility will bring more than 500 full-time jobs to the area.

The 1 million square foot facility will be built near the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S. facility.

Amazon said it’s expected to begin production in the fall.

“We’re excited to launch operations at our new fulfillment center in Huntsville this fall,” Amazon spokesman Owen Torres said in the announcement. “The new fulfillment center will create more than 500 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on the first day on the job. In this state-of-the-art, one-million-square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.”

“We are honored to have Amazon locate in Huntsville,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in the announcement. “They are on the forefront of technology in the home delivery market.  Huntsville is a good fit to partner with Amazon as we ‘change the way the world does business.’”

“This is an exciting announcement for Huntsville-annexed Limestone County,” said Limestone County Commission Chair Collin Daly said in the announcement. “This investment in our county and the 500 jobs that will be created by this project, will greatly impact our county for many years.  We would like to thank Amazon for believing in us, selecting our county for their new fulfilment center, and we welcome them to the Limestone County family.”

The facility will be located in a portion of eastern Limestone County that has been annexed by the city of Huntsville.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 63°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 84° 62°

Thursday

86° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 86° 60°

Friday

90° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 90° 62°

Saturday

92° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 92° 63°

Sunday

94° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 94° 67°

Monday

97° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
70°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
83°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
80°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories