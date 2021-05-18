Amazon bringing new fulfillment center to Huntsville

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Amazon is building a new fulfillment center in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.

The new facility will bring more than 500 full-time jobs to the area.

The 1 million square foot facility will be built near the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S. facility.

Amazon said it’s expected to begin production in the fall.

“We’re excited to launch operations at our new fulfillment center in Huntsville this fall,” Amazon spokesman Owen Torres said in the announcement. “The new fulfillment center will create more than 500 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on the first day on the job. In this state-of-the-art, one-million-square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.”

“We are honored to have Amazon locate in Huntsville,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in the announcement. “They are on the forefront of technology in the home delivery market. Huntsville is a good fit to partner with Amazon as we ‘change the way the world does business.’”

“This is an exciting announcement for Huntsville-annexed Limestone County,” said Limestone County Commission Chair Collin Daly said in the announcement. “This investment in our county and the 500 jobs that will be created by this project, will greatly impact our county for many years. We would like to thank Amazon for believing in us, selecting our county for their new fulfilment center, and we welcome them to the Limestone County family.”

The facility will be located in a portion of eastern Limestone County that has been annexed by the city of Huntsville.