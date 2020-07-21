Amber Alert issued for 19-month-old girl, mother in Etowah County

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE- According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, both the child and her mother have been found safe near Center Point, Alabama.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 19-month-old girl and her mother in Etowah County who are believed to be in extreme danger.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 19-month-old Embry Jade Liehann Holt was last seen Tuesday in the area of Jackson Trail in Altoona with her mother Dana Nicole Holt, 34, around 8 a.m.

Embry is described as being 2-foot-6 weighing 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hari. Dana Nicole Holt is described as being 5-foot-3, weighing 110 pounds and having brown eyes and hair as well.

ALEA says the two may have been traveling in a white 2005 Jeep Liberty with Alabaam tags “1DR1147.”

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-458-6846 or call 911.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 75°

Thursday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 74°

Friday

95° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 95° 75°

Saturday

93° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 74°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
96°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories