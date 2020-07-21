Amber Alert issued for 19-month-old girl, mother in Etowah County

UPDATE- According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, both the child and her mother have been found safe near Center Point, Alabama.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 19-month-old girl and her mother in Etowah County who are believed to be in extreme danger.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 19-month-old Embry Jade Liehann Holt was last seen Tuesday in the area of Jackson Trail in Altoona with her mother Dana Nicole Holt, 34, around 8 a.m.

Embry is described as being 2-foot-6 weighing 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hari. Dana Nicole Holt is described as being 5-foot-3, weighing 110 pounds and having brown eyes and hair as well.

ALEA says the two may have been traveling in a white 2005 Jeep Liberty with Alabaam tags “1DR1147.”

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-458-6846 or call 911.

