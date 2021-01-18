An Auburn Reverend speaks out after sign stolen from church property

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Church bells are ringing, but not all is well at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship after a church sign was stolen right off of the property.

The local church believes they’ve been the latest place discriminated against as tensions in the country continue to rise after a tense election season.

“It feels very unloving, which I feel is the exact opposite of the sign we’ve put up,” says Rev. Chris Rothbauer of AUUF.

Reverend Rothbauer says the sign is just a simple statement of what the church stands for, but believes the saying “Black Lives Matter” could have been what triggered the theft.

“Our country is so polarized right now that just expressing your values and beliefs is enough for some folks to tear down your sign and what it stands for,” says Rothbauer.

The church doesn’t want to press charges, they just hope to share a message to those responsible.

“My message would be that even though you’ve committed this act and you’ve done this thing, we love you too. Our message isn’t about taking away from anyone, it’s about making sure everyone has what they need,” says Rothbauer.

The church plans to replace the sign, but this time new security measures will be in place.