Aniah Blanchard capital murder suspect in court for preliminary hearing today

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Ibraheem Yazeed, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard in Auburn last year, is scheduled to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing on capital murder charges.

Yazeed was recently in court facing additional charges of biting and kicking corrections officers at the Lee County Detention Facility, where he is being held while awaiting trial. He has been in custody at the facility since Nov. 7 after being apprehended by law enforcement in Escambia County, Fla., for warrants of kidnapping Blanchard. Those charges were later upgraded to Capital Murder.

Two other men had been charged in connection with the case, Antwon Fisher and David Lee Johnson, Jr. Fisher’s charges were later dropped after a motion was filed by the Lee County District, Attorney, Brandon Hughes.

Blanchard had been reported missing since Oct. 23, 2019, prompting a large search in the state, with multiple private and law enforcement organizations assisting in the effort to find her.

On Nov. 27, remains found in Shorter, Ala. were confirmed to be Blanchard, bringing the search for Aniah to an unfortunate close.

Following the recovery of Blanchard’s remains, Aniah’s Law passed unanimously in the state’s House of Representatives on Feb. 27, allowing prosecutors and judges to deny bond for violent offenders.